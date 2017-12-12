Transcontinental sells 12 Quebec newspapers

MONTREAL — Transcontinental Inc. has sold 12 Quebec newspapers and their related web properties to Groupe Lexis Media Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Under the agreement, 75 employees of the various publications and 16 employees from TC Media's production team have been transferred to Groupe Lexis Media.

Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A, TSX:TCL.B) also signed a multi-year agreement for the printing and distribution of all of the titles as well as for the printing of the magazines already owned by Lexis Media.