Fetid attraction: London fatberg to go on museum display

LONDON — Part of a monster fatberg that clogged one of London's sewers is destined for fame in a museum.

The Museum of London says it will put the only remaining chunk of the 130-metric-ton (143-U.S.-ton) mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes on display early next year.

Workers for utility company Thames Water spent weeks this year dislodging the smelly 250-meter-long (820-foot-long) blob by breaking it up with high-powered hoses.

The museum's shoebox-sized chunk is all that remains. The rest has been converted to biofuel.