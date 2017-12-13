Wynne happy with pot tax-sharing plan

Sousa estimated Tuesday that excise tax could make as much as $450 million annually for the federal government and Ontario would be in line for 40 per cent of that revenue.

But Liberal MP Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief and the Trudeau government’s point man on legalizing cannabis, has estimated the excise tax could generate as much as $1 billion a year.

The minimum legal age to purchase cannabis in Ontario will be 19. The province also plans to set up about 150 standalone cannabis stores by 2020. The first wave of 40 stores will open in 2018, with that number slated to rise to 80 stores by July 2019.

A subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario will run the stores and the agency itself is overseeing the process to establish their locations.

Consumption of legal weed will not be allowed in public spaces or workplaces in Ontario and will have to be confined to private residences, the province has said.

The government's plan has been met with anxiety by some municipal leaders who say the process has not provided them with enough information.

"Legal recreational cannabis will impact a wide range of important municipal services — from policing to public health and beyond. It would be unfair for these costs to be a burden to property tax payers," said Association of Municipalities of Ontario president Lynn Dollin in a statement. "We have a shared interest in keeping communities and youth safe."

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said he's concerned police services across the province don't have the resources needed as legalization approaches.

"I accept the federal framework, there's going to be marijuana legalized in Canada," he said. "I just want to make sure the police have their resources. They've expressed significant reservations that they don't have the resources and equipment right now to keep our streets safe."

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said with just over six months to go before legalization, municipalities still don't have the financial commitment they need from the province.

"We know that municipalities are already struggling with the downloading that the (Harper's) Conservatives did," she said. "It has not been completely addressed by the Liberals. Anything that adds costs to their bills is going to be a problem."

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press