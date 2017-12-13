Intelligence reform needed: Muslim group

Under a revised appeal process, someone's name would be dropped from the no-fly list if the minister does not deal with their appeal within 120 days. However, the minister would be able to extend the deadline before the first 120-day period expires.

The government says the changes are steps toward a longer-term solution to no-fly list headaches.

Faisal Bhabha, legal adviser for National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the no-fly list should be scrapped.

"No amount of tinkering can solve the underlying problem, which is that the no-fly list is one of the most damaging instruments of racial and religious profiling currently in place in this country," he testified.

"It was an interesting experiment but its time has come to an end."

Zamir Khan, whose three-year-old son Sebastian often has difficulties at the airport because of the list, said some families have missed flights and children shy away from air travel for fear of stigmatization.

"This is not a future I want for my son," he told the MPs.

Khan, representing a group known as the No Fly List Kids, said the Liberal security bill falls short of ensuring the timely implementation of a redress system.

A redress mechanism like the one in place in the United States would be a "massive improvement" over the current Canadian approach, he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the security legislation is the first step toward remedying very serious design flaws with the system.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press