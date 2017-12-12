Former female firefighter to get apology

She said she formally complained to management and was referred to a human relations consultant who "minimized and denied" all harassment claims.

Tessier subsequently filed a complaint with the provincial rights commission in 2007, but she said it languished in the investigation phase for almost five years before it was dismissed.

Not giving up, Tessier filed for a judicial review and in 2014 the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ordered that the complaint be re-examined by the rights commission.

The case was to have come before a public board of inquiry in October of this year.

"What's hard about this last 12 years is that I had to speak and fight for my basic rights," Tessier said. "And then I was getting retaliated against and had to eventually leave a job that I loved."

Although certified as a training instructor and competing in the firefighter combat challenge for years, Tessier said she was also passed over for jobs that were given to men with less experience.

Tessier said she believes her experience has taught her about the "huge" imbalance of power that still exists in many modern workplaces and leaves many women "terrified" to speak out.

She said women who come forward are seen as "trouble-makers or too sensitive," while men are often hailed as "heroes or game-changers."

"There is a real double standard that is really evident and sort of infuriating," said Tessier. "It made me crazy how I was treated so badly just because I wanted to have a better workplace for myself."

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press