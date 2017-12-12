Ontario enshrines Trans Day of Remembrance

TORONTO — Ontario will officially mark Nov. 20 as an annual Trans Day of Remembrance as all parties agreed to pass legislation Tuesday.

New Democrat Cheri DiNovo introduced the private member's bill last year to enshrine the day in law.

She says it is an important step to honour people who have died as a result of transphobic hatred and prejudice.

DiNovo says every Nov. 20 Ontarians will be challenged to confront the threat of violence and widespread discrimination the trans community faces every day.