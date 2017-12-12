B.C. looks at cigarette consumption rules for pot

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says marijuana users in British Columbia could face the same rules as those who smoke tobacco in public.

Horgan says his government is still formulating its marijuana policy, but following bylaws that prohibit people from smoking near buildings or public spaces is under consideration.

Recreational use of marijuana in Canada becomes legal on July 1 and the provinces and territories are developing their policies for the sale, distribution and use of cannabis.

Horgan says in an interview that people have raised health concerns about second-hand smoke from marijuana while others have told the government they look forward to smoking pot in community areas.