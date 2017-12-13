NDP's Singh shrugs off byelection showing

It is precisely the kind of riding in which New Democrats had hoped Singh could make inroads to make up for any losses in Quebec: predominant immigrant population, sizable South Asian community and, as an added bonus, located in the area where the leader had grown up.

As for suggestions he campaigned for Chang in the wrong riding, Singh said his meet-and-greet at a cafe in a neighbouring Scarborough riding was never intended to be a byelection campaign event. Indeed, he said it had been scheduled before the byelection was called; once it was called, Chang was invited to attend.

"We had already planned a 'Jagmeet-and-greet' for Scarborough; we were doing a bit of a homecoming tour," said Singh, who was born in the suburb. "We had already selected the location and we invited the candidate; naturally, we were having a byelection and we wanted the candidate to be there."

Singh did not explain why the party would have planned a Scarborough event outside the riding for which a byelection call was imminent.

Nor did he explain why in numerous social media posts Chang himself billed it as a campaign event — and in his riding.

"When our leader comes to Scarborough-Agincourt, he actually talks to people," Chang said in one Twitter post at the time, under a photo of Singh meeting supporters at the cafe.

Singh did not answer when asked Wednesday if he paid a campaign visit to the actual riding of Scarborough-Agincourt at some other time. A spokesman later said Singh did not campaign in the riding.

In an email blast Tuesday night seeking donations, NDP digital director Nader Mohamed put the party's "hard losses" in Monday's byelections down to one thing: money.

"We had four great candidates with incredible teams and so many dedicated volunteers — but we were outspent," he said in the email, headlined "This WON'T happen again."

Quebec New Democrat MP Matthew Dube offered another reason: the party is still making the transition to a new leader and that will take time.

"Certainly, no one was under any illusion ... even in a riding like Scarborough that it was going to happen overnight," he said, adding New Democrats will have to "look at where things could have maybe gone better."

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press