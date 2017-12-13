Canadians to pay more for veggies, restaurants in 2018

Atlantic Canada is expected to see above average increases — with prices bouncing back after consumers in the region enjoyed lower prices in 2017.

British Columbia too is expected see increases, due to inflation.

But increased competition in Alberta and Ontario means consumers will see below average price hikes, while Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are expected to remain steady.

The cost of dairy, baked goods, meats and seafood is expected to rise by up to two per cent, while fruits and nuts are forecast to rise by one to three per cent.

The other category where consumers are expected to pay significantly more is vegetables — as much as four to six per cent extra because of climate woes like the La Nina weather phenomenon, bringing drought conditions to the United States.

Health Canada expects to unveil a new Canada Food Guide in 2018, which the department hopes will change the way people eat over the longer term as a shift toward plant-based diets continues.

A dramatic policy shift isn't expected to have much impact in the short term, Charlebois said.

Another issue is where people buy food — the so-called Amazon effect as food sales move online has grocers trying to change their pricing strategies and approach.

Charlebois said that in an effort to compete, grocery chains are looking at online delivery, embracing more responsive business models and using data science.

Researchers found that pricing discounts intensified around September 2016, which has made food prices more difficult to predict.

"Grocers are trying to compete, they are discounting aggressively to keep consumers in their stores," Charlebois said. "That will come to an end at some point, but we're not sure if that'll happen in 2018."

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press