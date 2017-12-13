Appeal launched in swimming accident lawsuit

REGINA — The University of Regina is appealing a jury's decision that awarded $9.1 million to a woman who was left a quadriplegic after a swimming accident at the school.

Miranda Biletski was 16 in June 2005 when she hit the bottom of the university's pool during a dive.

A lawsuit she launched was successful when a jury ruled in October that the U of R was to blame for the mishap.

Lawyers for the university have asked that the decision be overturned, arguing that claims made by Biletski's lawyer and the lawyer for the Piranhas Swim Club played to the jury's sympathies and were inflammatory.