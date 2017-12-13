The left tells Trump: Stay strong on NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is being told to stay strong on trade by people who aren't normally his allies.

Bernie Sanders and other members of the anti-NAFTA left are holding a news conference on Capitol Hill this morning.

As negotiators from the three countries meet in Washington, progressive Democrats are demanding that the president drive a hard bargain.

Sanders expressed support for hardball U.S. negotiating positions like increased Buy American protections, and he wants to go even farther than Trump and end the investor-state dispute mechanism entirely.