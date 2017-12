Canadians gave $12.5M for Myanmar: minister

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canadians have donated a total of $12.5 million towards easing the refugee crisis in Myanmar, a sum the federal government intends to match.

Bibeau says the federal money will go to humanitarian agencies helping refugees in camps and settlements in Bangladesh and those displaced within Myanmar.

She says an additional 600,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have poured into Bangladesh since the end of August, doubling the exodus from Myanmar.

The minister says the federal government has now contributed more than $37.5 million to the crisis so far.