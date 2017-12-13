Accused testifies at letter-bomb trial

WINNIPEG — A man accused of sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law offices says he did not send the packages and has no experience with explosives.

Guido Amsel is testifying at his trial where he faces five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges.

He was arrested in 2015 after the letter bombs were found.

One exploded and caused lawyer Maria Mitousis, who had represented Amsel’s ex-wife in a lawsuit against him, to lose her right hand.

Amsel told court he never sent explosives to anyone at any time and handwriting found on the packages was not his.

Amsel also said he bore no ill will toward Mitousis.

“I really didn’t have any personal feelings about Maria Mitousis. She was a lawyer for my ex-wife and I respected her,” he said Wednesday.

Besides the letter bomb that seriously injured Mitousis, two others were found: one at the workplace of Amsel’s former wife, Iris, and the other at a law firm that had represented him in a dispute with her.

They were safely detonated by police.

Amsel is also accused in a 2013 explosion outside Iris Amsel's home. The blast did not cause any injuries.