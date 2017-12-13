No mental reviews yet for accused Edmonton attacker

"I wouldn't phrase it as a critical bed shortage," said Mark Snaterse, executive director of addiction and mental health with Alberta Health Services. "We've certainly had an increase in the numbers of court-ordered assessments that we are asked to do.

"We've seen a dramatic increase, actually. Over the last three years, we've seen almost a doubling of the number of court-mandated assessments."

Alberta Health Services is expecting to complete nearly 1,000 assessments for the courts in Edmonton this year.

"Three years ago, we did 500," said Snaterse.

They range from assessments on fitness to stand trial and criminal responsibility to reports on long-term offenders and dangerous offenders.

Snaterse said the health region has shifted the workload and hired additional staff to try to address the increase in court-ordered assessments.

"I think the courts really recognize that, when they are making decisions, they need to have all of the information possible," he said. "A lot of people who go through the criminal justice world have addiction and mental-health issues."

The court has approved Sharif for two psychiatric assessments: one that looks at his current fitness to stand trial and one on criminal responsibility, which looks at his level of culpability at the time of the alleged offences.

Police have said they are investigating the September attacks as acts of terrorism, but Sharif hasn't been charged with anything terrorism related.

"He's facing serious charges, no doubt," said Aujla. "They are not pertaining to any kind of terrorism act."

Sharif is set to appear in court again on Jan. 12.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version had the lawyer's last name spelled incorrectly.

By Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press