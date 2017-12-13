N.S. first province to ban declawing of cats

"You are amputating 10 bones from 10 digits on the paws of a cat, and if that doesn't constitute mutilation, I don't know what does," he said.

The practice has already been banned in the U.K., Europe, Australia and several California cities. New Jersey is considering a law that would ban the practice unless a vet decides the operation is medically necessary.

"Now that we have this success in Nova Scotia, I will be contacting the other provincial veterinary associations to encourage them to do the same thing. I think it's just a matter of time," Chisholm said.

For years some pet owners have had their cats declawed to prevent scratches to furniture, people and other pets. But the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says scratching is normal behaviour that cats use to mark territory, help with balance, climb and defend themselves.

Chisholm said there will still be cases where declawing will be medically necessary.

"Those would be very rare cases, but yes if it is in the cat's best interest to have a claw removed or a few claws removed because of trauma or infection, then yes it is the right thing to do. To do it because you're worried your sofa is going to get picked or scratched is just wrong," Chisholm said.

— By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.

By The Canadian Press