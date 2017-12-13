Police searching for man with crossbow

LANARK HIGHLANDS, Ont. — Police in southeastern Ontario say they are investigating reports of a man carrying a crossbow that put two nearby schools in lockdown.

Provincial police say the man was spotted at about 9 a.m. Wednesday near Maple Grove Public School and Scared Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Lanark, Ont., about 80 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The schools were then put in hold-and-secure mode once officers arrived on scene.

Police say the man was picked up in a vehicle and left the area shortly after officers arrived.