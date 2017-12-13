Gunman killed during hostage situation north of Toronto

Pattenden said he had no details on how many people were caught up in the bank or whether the man made any specific demands.

"I can't even tell you it was a robbery," Pattenden said. "(But) being in the bank with a gun was very threatening."

The plaza with the bank was cordoned off with police tape by Wednesday evening and many officers remained at the scene. At least a half dozen people who were in the bank at the time of the incident were taken to an ambulance bus nearby, many with white blankets wrapped around their shoulders.

In a statement, RBC said it was "extremely relieved" customers and employees were safe.

"Out of respect for our clients and employees who were involved in this incident, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further," the bank said.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is reviewing how officers handled the incident.

SIU spokesman Jason Gennaro told reporters on Wednesday evening that two police officers used their firearms during the interaction with the gunman.

He said he could not identify those involved, but said the 25-year-old gunman was pronounced dead on scene.

"The SIU's investigation is going to be focused on the interaction between the police officers and the individual," Gennaro said. "Of course as a part of that investigation, we're going to look at to determine what happened in the lead-up to that event."

Gennaro said the SIU, which investigates all deaths where police are involved, has brought in eight investigators and four forensic investigators.

— with files from Colin Perkel in Toronto.

By Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press