More charges laid against London, Ont., cop

LONDON, Ont. — Additional charges have been laid against a London, Ont., police officer who was charged last month with sexual assault.

London police say Wednesday that they have laid two charges in relation to off-duty incidents in the city.

They say the officer has been charged with breach of undertaking and criminal harassment.

After the 41-year-old officer was charged Nov. 22 with sexual assault, police say a complainant reported an alleged incident involving the same officer in Waterloo Region.