Man charged after home explosion in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Police have laid drug and arson charges against a 35-year-old man after an explosion at a home in London, Ont.

Police say they got a call around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 about an explosion and emergency crews arrived to find a home that was on fire.

They say there was significant damage to two sides of the home, but its residents were outside when police arrived.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the property a few days later.