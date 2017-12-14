City looks to install curbside charging stations

Kitchener is looking to make a joint grant application to install curbside charging units for electric vehicles.
A recent pilot project in Montreal conducted by FLO, a subsidiary of AddEnergie, proved successful. Through a partnership with Natural Resources Canada, they’re seeking to demonstrate the solution at the national level by awarding five grants across Canada, each for up to 10 dual-port charging units.
If approved, Justin Readman, Kitchener’s executive director of infrastructure services, said each city in Waterloo Region would receive up to 50 per cent of the capital cost for three dual units, estimated to cost $65,000, which would service six on-street parking spots in each jurisdiction.
Based on data collected by Sustainable Waterloo Region there are close to 300 electric vehicle owners in the region.
“Some business provide free charging, so if you look at Starbucks, for example, they put that in their business model,” Readman pointed out.
As charging stations provided by a municipality are a public amenity, Readman said they would operate under a cost-recovery model, much like the charging stations currently located inside the city’s parking garages.
Currently, in the city of Kitchener, there are 12 publicly available electric-vehicle charging stations with 18 charging plugs. The rate for using a curbside charging station would likely be similar — between $1 and $2 per hour, Readman said.
Fifteen per cent of the revenue collected will be retained by FLO. The City of Kitchener and Grand River Energy Solutions Corp. — a joint venture of local hydro utilities hoping to partner with the municipalities — will split the remaining 85 per cent.
“We stand to gain a pilot and be one of the first municipalities in Canada to have curbside charging stations available for our citizens and people who do business in downtown,” Readman said, adding that GRE would own and maintain the stations.
Coun. John Gazzola pointed out that the net revenue to be split by the city and GRE — estimated at $2,792 in year one and going up to $5,584 by year five — doesn’t offset the initial capital cost to the city of $32,500.
“So what do we get for that other than saying we’re first?” he asked.
Without a clear answer, Gazzola later voted against the grant application. According to staff, a letter of intent must be provided by end of month, with installation anticipated by the end of March 2019.
Upon confirmation of the grant, the downtown locations will be determined by city staff, GRE and FLO, through consultation with the Downtown Kitchener BIA.
“As a proud owner of an electric vehicle, I support this proposal,” said Coun. Sarah Marsh.
“It’s really important that we have these charging stations available at street level, not only for our residents … but also for visitors from other communities who come into Kitchener and need to charge to continue on their way, and we can be a welcoming community,” she said.
Coun. Paul Singh noted that the corporation also has an obligation to be environmentally responsible.
