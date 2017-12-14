City looks to install curbside charging stations

Kitchener is looking to make a joint grant application to install curbside charging units for electric vehicles.

A recent pilot project in Montreal conducted by FLO, a subsidiary of AddEnergie, proved successful. Through a partnership with Natural Resources Canada, they’re seeking to demonstrate the solution at the national level by awarding five grants across Canada, each for up to 10 dual-port charging units.

If approved, Justin Readman, Kitchener’s executive director of infrastructure services, said each city in Waterloo Region would receive up to 50 per cent of the capital cost for three dual units, estimated to cost $65,000, which would service six on-street parking spots in each jurisdiction.

Based on data collected by Sustainable Waterloo Region there are close to 300 electric vehicle owners in the region.

“Some business provide free charging, so if you look at Starbucks, for example, they put that in their business model,” Readman pointed out.

As charging stations provided by a municipality are a public amenity, Readman said they would operate under a cost-recovery model, much like the charging stations currently located inside the city’s parking garages.

Currently, in the city of Kitchener, there are 12 publicly available electric-vehicle charging stations with 18 charging plugs. The rate for using a curbside charging station would likely be similar — between $1 and $2 per hour, Readman said.

Fifteen per cent of the revenue collected will be retained by FLO. The City of Kitchener and Grand River Energy Solutions Corp. — a joint venture of local hydro utilities hoping to partner with the municipalities — will split the remaining 85 per cent.

“We stand to gain a pilot and be one of the first municipalities in Canada to have curbside charging stations available for our citizens and people who do business in downtown,” Readman said, adding that GRE would own and maintain the stations.

Coun. John Gazzola pointed out that the net revenue to be split by the city and GRE — estimated at $2,792 in year one and going up to $5,584 by year five — doesn’t offset the initial capital cost to the city of $32,500.