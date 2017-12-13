Moore loss raises faint hopes for NAFTA

OTTAWA — The scandal-tinged defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election is raising faint hopes that it might embolden some decidedly reluctant Republicans to speak out in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Notwithstanding a series of explosive sexual misconduct allegations, Moore had the strong backing of Donald Trump, but still lost to Democrat Doug Jones — the first time that party won a seat in Alabama in a quarter century.

Despite Moore's obvious flaws, his defeat has also been widely seen as a repudiation of Trump's agenda, which includes tearing up NAFTA if he can't wring concessions out of Canada and Mexico.

The Trudeau Liberals have been mounting a full-court press to win support for NAFTA in the U.S., not just in Congress but among businesses as well as state and local governments.

U.S. business groups, including its Chamber of Commerce, have loudly defended NAFTA and urged Trump not to announce a U.S. withdrawal next year.

But the response from American lawmakers has been tepid at best. Capitol Hill is seized with tax reform, and some Republicans don't want to ignite a war with their hair-trigger, Twitter-friendly president or risk offending Trump supporters in their core base.

Perrin Beatty, the president of Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday the defeat of Moore resonated in meetings he had Tuesday in New York City with his American business counterparts.

"I'm hopeful that it will mean moderates will be emboldened and will be saying, 'Look ... we have to do what's good for jobs and focus on these bread and butter issues,'" Beatty said in a telephone interview from New York, where he was trying to raise NAFTA's profile as part of a tour that also included a stop in Philadelphia.

"I'm not under any illusions that the Republicans lost because of NAFTA, but this certainly does demonstrate it's important for the party to represent much more than a fringe."

Sarah Goldfeder, a former U.S. diplomat in Mexico and Canada who is following the trade negotiations at Earnscliffe Strategy Group in Ottawa, said Moore's defeat is "going to fuel the traditional Republican core" and has the potential to moderate the right-wing influence that has taken hold.