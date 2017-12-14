Substance use among Ont. students down: report

"There certainly have been concerns expressed that legalizing cannabis might send a message to young people that it's OK to be using it or it's OK for more people to be using it," Mann said.

However, when students were asked whether they agreed that adults should be legally able to purchase pot, responses were mixed, with about one-third giving a thumb's up, a third against the idea and the other third indicating they weren't sure.

Four per cent of current users said they intend to smoke up or vape weed more once it's decriminalized, but almost two-thirds of students overall said they don't intend to take up the drug once they reach legal age.

"So I think we're looking at a group of pretty level-headed people here, with exceptions," said Mann. "But it doesn't appear that legislation is going to release a pent-up demand for cannabis in this population."

This year's OSDUHS involved 11,435 participants, a representative sample of the province's 917,000 Grade 7 to 12 students.

For the first time in the survey's 40-year history, researchers asked respondents about fentanyl use. Among those in Grades 9 to 12, almost one per cent said they had ingested the illicit opioid in the previous 12 months — a figure equivalent to about 5,800 students across the province.

"That's a small proportion, but this is a very hazardous drug and these people are taking quite an extreme risk in using this drug," said Mann.

"It's very dangerous because a very, very small amount can result in overdose or even overdose-related deaths," he said, noting that about 900 Ontarians died from drug overdoses last year, with a "substantial portion" related to fentanyl.

Some other findings:

— 11 per cent of students puff on e-cigarettes, compared to about seven per cent who smoke tobacco.

— Non-medical use of over-the-counter cough and cold medicines rose to 9.2 per cent from 6.4 per cent in 2015, primarily among males.

— Recreational use of ADHD drugs like Ritalin and Adderall, known as "study drugs," more than doubled, to 2.3 per cent from one per cent in 2007.

Mann said the survey suggests there's been huge progress in discouraging alcohol-impaired teen drivers from getting behind the wheel — but not as much for those who take to the road after getting high on pot.

"In the 1970s, when we first began the survey, nearly 50 per cent of Grade 11 student drivers reported driving after drinking, and that's down to about four per cent now," he said.

"That's a huge decline, which is pretty significant because motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death in this age group and alcohol is a leading contributing factor.

"But when we look at driving after cannabis use, it's up to nine per cent, and that's concerning because I think there's a perception out there that you can drive safely under the influence of cannabis, that it doesn't increase your collision risk.

"And, in fact, the most recent research is telling us that it does ... it increases your chances of being in a collision and injuring yourself or other people."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press