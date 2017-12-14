Bertrand Charest's lawyers seek his release

MONTREAL — Lawyers for ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest told Quebec's top court Thursday their client should be released from prison pending an appeal of his conviction on sex crimes involving teenage girls.

Charest was found guilty last June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing and a judge sentenced him to a 12-year prison term last week.

His lawyers said they have serious grounds for appealing the guilty verdicts and that his chances of being acquitted or getting a new trial are very good.

Charest is challenging, in particular, his conviction on a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm involving a 15-year-old-girl who had sex with him and then had an abortion.