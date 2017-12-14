Rookie bomb-sniffing dog at airport has pooping problem

CHICAGO — A rookie bomb-sniffing dog at Chicago's Midway International Airport is having a little trouble waiting to poop in the proper place.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the dog has been pooping in the terminals and concourses.

Kevin McCarthy, who heads up Transportation Security Administration operations at Midway, says it doesn't impact the dog's ability to do her work looking for contraband. The dog is four months into her job and McCarthy says he's confident the problem will eventually stop.

The newspaper says the 2-year-old dog has been getting jittery in crowds, but any mess she leaves is quickly cleaned up. Of the issue, McCarthy says: "It's not going to ruin her career."