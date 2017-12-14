Toy makers turn to YouTubers for holiday ads

PwC's American report showed younger members of Generation Z, those 13 to 16 years old, overwhelmingly found YouTube to be the most influential at 72 per cent.

The busiest season for social media campaigns is definitely the holidays, said Tiffany Kayar, communications media manager for WowWee Group Ltd., maker of Fingerlings, this year's hottest holiday pick.

The Hong Kong-based company recently partnered with influencers to introduce Fingerlings — animatronic baby animals that cling to a child's finger created by its Montreal team— to North American consumers. The company sent some of their partners banana-shaped pinatas with the toy inside and left it up to individual influencers to create a video narrative using the prop, said Kayar.

The company looks to work with YouTubers who engage with their audiences, Kayar said, adding one of the indicators it looks for is the number of comments left on their videos and whether they respond.

While audience size is important, Spin Master's Tucker stresses certain products call for working with influencers with a smaller following in a specific niche.

For example, to promote its Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8 — an interactive, nearly 41-centimetre tall droid that follows its owner around — Spin Master partnered with a channel with slightly less than 130,000 subscribers. The video by Toy, Gadget and Product Reviews by Dad Does received about 15,000 views, 104 likes and 21 comments since late September.

However, partnering with smaller channels like Dad Does allowed the company to reach its target audience of Star Wars fans, pop culture junkies and tech enthusiasts, Tucker said.

"Who best to work with but those that are Star Wars aficionados, that have a voice to other Star Wars fans and fanatics?"

Depending on the campaign, the companies will either give the YouTuber a free product or financial compensation.

What was once an argument over whether to spend money on influencer payouts has since become an easier conversation, said Kayar.

She said she first started to see the shift to social media marketing when the platforms began to influence toy trends.

Fingerlings, for example, were inspired by a viral video of a finger monkey, she said. The pygmy marmoset is the world's smallest monkey and images abound online of the tiny creature gripping onto a human finger.

Hatchimals, on the other hand, were inspired by the YouTube trend of unboxing videos.

Toy makers asked themselves "what if a toy could unbox itself?" Tucker said.

"And the idea of Hatchimals was hatched."

By Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press