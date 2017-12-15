Rotary beer now on store shelves

Now you can crack open a cold one and aid charitable causes simultaneously.
A new custom beer launched by the Rotary Club of Kitchener and Wellington Brewery will help benefit projects in the local community and abroad.
Rotary Local Lager is available today at select Kitchener and Waterloo Beer Stores, according to a press release issued by the Rotary Club on Thursday.
Tall boys of the local brew are available as singles, six-packs and in cases of 24. With each can sold, Wellington Brewery will donate 50 cents to Rotary for local and international charitable programs via local Rotary Clubs, with 10 cents specifically targeting Rotary International clean water projects.
The arrangement is a three-year pilot project that allows Rotary to partner with local Beer Store outlets. If successful, this partnership will continue beyond the year 2020.
Rotary Local Lager “is a crisp and refreshing blond lager brewed with Canadian barley and wheat malt,” said Darren Sweeney, the member who presented this program to his Rotary club.
“Inspired by traditional German light lagers, this delicious beer is craft brewed and lagered to perfection,” he said.
You can pick up your Rotary Local Lager at the following Beer Store locations:
— Kitchener — (Victoria Street) 1120 Victoria Street N.
— Kitchener — (King Street East) 1255 Weber St. E.
— Kitchener — (Downtown) 400 King St. W.
— Waterloo — 70 Weber St. N.
— Waterloo — 624 King St. N.
— Waterloo — (Erb/Ira Needles) 659 Erb St. W.
Established in 1922, the Rotary Club of Kitchener was the first Rotary Club in Kitchener-Waterloo. Its members support the global mission of Rotary while also focusing on local community, families and children in need. The efforts of the members of the Kitchener club have led to the establishment of the Rotary Children’s Centre — now KidsAbility Centre, the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and the Rotary Peace Park located at RIM Park while international efforts have focused on numerous humanitarian causes.
