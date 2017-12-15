Rotary beer now on store shelves

Now you can crack open a cold one and aid charitable causes simultaneously.

A new custom beer launched by the Rotary Club of Kitchener and Wellington Brewery will help benefit projects in the local community and abroad.

Rotary Local Lager is available today at select Kitchener and Waterloo Beer Stores, according to a press release issued by the Rotary Club on Thursday.

Tall boys of the local brew are available as singles, six-packs and in cases of 24. With each can sold, Wellington Brewery will donate 50 cents to Rotary for local and international charitable programs via local Rotary Clubs, with 10 cents specifically targeting Rotary International clean water projects.