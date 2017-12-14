Cambridge coroner wants region to supply drugs

A local coroner wants local officials to not only supply equipment and a safe place to inject, but supply the drugs as well.

Dr. Hank Nykamp, who has been the coroner in Cambridge for 32 years, presented to Waterloo Region council on Wednesday night, pleading with officials to consider the use of hydromorphone, to be supplied and administered by the government.

“The drug is pure and clean, unlike most of the street drugs,” said Nykamp, adding that hydromorphone, which is still derived from morphine, is more effective than methadone.

But the plan doesn’t come without complications. In order for a regionwide initiative to work, more detox beds would have to open up — either in hospitals or other detox centres.

Users would go through the detox cycle and have their dosages lowered as much as possible, before being started on hydromorphone.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic questioned whether or not local hospitals and the provincial government would be on board with such a program and Nykamp responded that they would be, provided there is a detailed plan.

Nykamp said he started his crusade against opioid addiction this summer when a mother, after seeing her child dead, said with tears rolling down her face: “Do something, doctor. What are you going to do?”

The Region of Waterloo is in the midst of a feasibility study around the use of safe injection sites. An update, where council will choose whether or not to continue with the plan, will come to council in January.

Nykamp said it’s important council and regional staff look at all possible options.

“Study the unique approach as a viable treatment option. We must be open minded to at least considering this option,” said Nykamp. “This sounds a lot better than opening your doors and inviting people to inject their drugs.”