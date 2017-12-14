How to avoid smartphone bill shock

Pavlovic — one of the lead authors of a research study presented to the CRTC last year, as it was preparing to update the wireless code — believes it still requires consumers to spend too much time and energy to avoid bill shock.

She had wanted the CRTC, which sets the regulations that the CCTS oversees, to require vendors to provide consumers in advance with a check list of all the critical information they'd require to make an informed purchase.

"They did not go with our suggestion," she said.

But Pavlovic noted there are several general precautions that consumers can take, like watching out for promotional features, such as an extra gigabyte of data, that runs out before the contract. Prospective buyers should also be aware that vendors are required to provide a 15-day money-back guarantee, with certain conditions.

Other tips include checking your device settings right away, and reviewing periodically, to shut off any apps or features that require data. Also monitor usage meticulously, especially when a plan or device is new, and adjust data plan up or down as needed.

If your first bill arrives and it doesn't reflect what you expected, Pavlovic said, complain to the service provide and then be ready to go to the CCTS if necessary.

"CCTS has a lot of power to address individual complaints. The process is relatively simple. It's an online form or people can just call in. It's free for consumers. And very often, that's the only leverage you need."

Gary Rabbior, president of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, added that consumers also need to do their homework before engaging with a sales representative — and be willing to take a break to get more information if necessary.

"If they are equipped, ready and focused — and you are not — you are certainly in a position of imbalance," he said.

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press