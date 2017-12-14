Ranking criteria at the heart of LRT Stage 2 debate

Preston is the ideal place for Stage 2 of the LRT to run through — but Mayor Berry Vrbanovic wants to know why.
The hotly-debated route, which has been vocally opposed by residents of the Preston area of Cambridge, was again discussed at Region of Waterloo council on Wednesday evening.
“People are quite open to other options. Does staff need clearer direction from us before they do their evaluation?” asked Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, asking staff why they insist on having an LRT stop in Preston.
The answer, according to commissioner of Transportation and Environmental Services Thomas Schmidt, is scoring.
“A stop in Preston will score higher than anything that doesn’t have a stop in Preston.”
The specific criteria that produces the ranking, which includes environment, social, and other impacts of the route, were shared with council previously, said Schmidt.
Regional staff proposed running the route from Fairview Park Mall, north on Fairway, then east on King Street, across the Grand River, through the Sportsworld area. It would then go down Shantz Hill into Preston.
Numerous other iterations have been presented, but many Preston area residents agree on the route running more northerly, entering the Preston area at Concession Road and Eagle Street, with the first stop at Eagle Street and Hespeler Road.
While the proposed route, which has been labelled the “endorsed” route by regional staff, is catching the ire of Preston residents, there is a Kitchener contingent of citizens unhappy with the plan as well.
Jennifer Leat, a Kitchener resident, spoke to councillors, asking why there hadn’t been any meetings in Kitchener about Stage 2 of the LRT line, considering about half of the line is still in the municipal boundary.
“This stage of consultations cannot be complete until consultations are complete in Kitchener,” said Leat. “This will result in unacceptable congestion and delays during construction.”
Coun. Geoff Lorentz asked whether or not there were meetings in Kitchener. Schmidt replied that there were, but not about this particular part of the route.
Vrbanovic questioned whether or not staff would be able to look at all possible options, considering the route with a stop in Preston has already been earmarked as the preferred route.
“We’re hearing from numerous groups that that is a problem routing,” said Vrbanovic.
Schmidt said staff will look at environmental, social and other impacts of all proposed routes, and council will make the decision.
“If they want to go with a route that doesn’t include Preston, they can make the decision,” said Schmidt.
“Council needs to know what the staff criteria is,” said Coun. Sue Foxton. “We’re stuck in the middle … and we sometimes get a little more information from the public than we do staff.”
“We need all the information.”
The deadline for feedback on Stage 2 of the LRT is 12 a.m. on Dec. 31.
