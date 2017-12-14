Regional finalizes 2.74% property tax increase

Residents of the Region of Waterloo will see the regional portion of their property tax bill increase by 2.74 per cent in 2018.

Driven by increases to paramedic services spending, as well as enhanced transit services, the 2018 budget was officially passed at council Wednesday night.

The paramedic spending includes the addition of two 12-hour ambulances, as well as 10 paramedics to alleviate the pressures put on current staff.

On the transit side, improved service to Conestoga College and changes to better integrate with the soon-to-come LRT service were factors in the increase in taxes.