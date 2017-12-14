Possible meteor landing reported in northern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in northern Ontario say a meteor may be responsible for a loud explosion that shook houses in a Thunder Bay neighbourhood earlier this week.

Thunder Bay police say officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of the loud explosion.

They say officers found a hole in the snow about 75 centimetres wide on the side of the road, with a pile of what appeared to be rock-like material.

Officials say the area was checked and no footprints or vehicle tracks were found.