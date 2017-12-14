SJK coach hopes to give elite players a platform

While most teams with a .500 record look at it with indifference, the St. John’s Kilmarnock basketball team is celebrating it.

In their first year back in a prep school league (National Preparatory Association), they are playing against some of the best preparatory schools in Canada and treading water — with only nine players on the roster.

Ahmad El-Osta, a former assistant coach at Wilfrid Laurier University, took over the team just before the school year when there were only seven players committed. He added two players, with the help of scholarship money to pay for the academic side of St. John’s Kilmarnock private school.

“I’m trying to build something where kids can get a great education and reach their dreams,” said El-Osta, adding that a prep league team in Waterloo Region would avoid the inevitable exodus of young talent searching for higher competition.

Jamal Murray, who attended Grand River Collegiate Institute, is an example of one of those players. After his Grade 10 season, he transferred to Orangeville’s Athlete Institute. From there, he went to the University of Kentucky, before being drafted and signed by the Denver Nuggets, where he currently plays.

One of the players brought on by El-Osta is Deandre Fordyce, is a Grade 11, six-foot-one guard expecting to graduate in 2020. He was formerly a student at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute and played rep basketball with the Waterloo Wolverines under the tutelage of El-Osta.

The transition from WCSSAA junior basketball to prep league is drastic, said Fordyce.

“It’s more competitive and more serious,” said Fordyce.

Milan Roknic, a Grade 12 player on the team, who played for three years before this season, said he’s seen a difference since SJK started playing in the NPA.

“It’s amazing — you get to play against the best competition in Canada. There are guys from all over the country,” said Roknic.