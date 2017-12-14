Fentanyl strip testing can be inaccurate: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning that test strips to detect the illicit opioid fentanyl in street drugs may not produce accurate results.

The federal department's Drug Analysis Service undertook a study to compare the results of a fentanyl test strip product against its more accurate laboratory technology.

Results to date are very preliminary, but show there's a possibility for a small number of false negatives.

A false negative means the test result does not identify fentanyl in a drug sample even when it's present, which could lead to a false sense of security that could result in an overdose or death.