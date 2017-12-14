Four Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash

Initially Clayton didn't think the situation was that bad but then she said she feared for the worst when she saw ambulances turn away without transporting any of the chopper's crew.

"I then said to myself, 'They're not coming out of this'."

The helicopter was apparently heading for a landing, Clayton said, adding she was relieved it didn't hit anyone on the ground or her horses, which were on the other side of the field.

Clayton, whose husband was away and children in school, said she choked up when the orange tape started going up and she realized just how bad it was.

"They have families, it's almost Christmas time," Clayton said. "I still can't believe four guys died on this property today and it's sad."

The Tweed fire department and several provincial police cruisers responded to the crash but there was little they could do. Ontario's air ambulance service was also called to the scene but left without loading any casualties.

In a statement, Hydro One expressed its condolences to the victims' families.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that an incident involving one of our helicopter aircraft occurred in the Tweed area and has resulted in four fatalities," Hydro One said in a statement.

The utility also said it would do what it could to help employees and their families affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his sympathies.

"Tragic news from eastern Ontario today," Trudeau tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the helicopter crash near Tweed."

Rowntree said investigators would be looking at a wide range of factors to determine a possible cause of the crash, including photographic evidence of the wreckage.

"We'll also be looking at pilot records, training records for the pilot, aircraft maintenance records, aircraft history," he said.

"All that stuff we'll be looking at including weather at the time, and just looking at all the environmental factors to see if anything played a factor in what we're seeing here."

The single-engine AS350 is a utility helicopter often used for corporate purposes and by police.

In July 2007, the same model clipped a guy wire in northern Ontario and crashed, seriously injuring a Hydro One worker and the pilot. And in January 2015, an AS350 crashed in Saskatchewan during hydro cable stringing, seriously injuring the pilot. In both cases, pilot error was to blame.

