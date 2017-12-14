Ontario releases anti-black racism strategy

TORONTO — Ontario is conducting an economic study to quantify the cost of anti-black racism as part of a broad new plan.

The anti-black racism strategy, released Thursday, sets out how the provincial government will try to address disparities for black Ontarians in the child welfare, education and justice systems.

The government says the plan aims to tackle the intergenerational impacts of slavery, a history of racial stigmatization and ongoing systemic racism.

It includes doing an economic study, developing targets in child welfare, education and justice, developing anti-black racism programs for government employees and institutions, and creating public awareness initiatives.