Linamar reaches $1.2B deal to buy MacDon

GUELPH, Ont. — Manufacturer Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR) says it has reached an agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion.

Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar says MacDon and its group of companies will complement its existing agricultural harvesting business in Hungary and allow the company to serve more markets globally.

Linamar, which makes precision metallic parts for a range of sectors including automobiles, says the MacDon deal will allow it to further diversity its operations and end markets.

Company CEO Linda Hasenfratz says the increased exposure to agriculture comes as the sector is in the early stages of a cyclical recovery, and with strong growth to be driven by a growing and developing global population.