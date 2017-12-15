Rockway plan presents ‘remarkable transformation’

Issues presented in a staff report include a street network traditionally built for employment purposes and vacated industrial sites in close proximity to established residential neighbourhoods.

A big part of the plan will include redevelopment of the former Schneider’s property which was purchased by a London-area developer earlier this year for a range of housing a mixed uses, including employment.

Initial plans considered a range of building types, from highrises to two- and three-storey developments alongside established residential areas, Lametti said.

The plan includes the ecological restoration of Schneider and Shoemaker creek corridors to establish a signature central open space for the station area, reducing flood impacts and setting the stage for higher-density development.

The Grand River Conservation Authority recently updated floodplain mapping for Schneider Creek and introduced a “candidate flood fringe” that creates an opportunity to encourage removal of buildings from the inner floodway, unlocking development potential of lands within the fringe, the report noted.

The Rockway plan is one of five Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations plans for individual areas within a 10-minute walk of Ion LRT stations within Kitchener.

Council approved the highest-priority central plan last spring and the plan for the midtown area earlier this fall. Each has involved extensive community consultation.

The Rockway plans looks to create “walkable urban village” while maintaining its distinct character and history of industry, Lametti noted.

“There was a clear sense of not wanting to wipe the slate clean,” he said.

Key recommendations include the extension of the Iron Horse Trail network, transforming Kent Avenue into a complete street and improving pedestrian and cycling conditions on Borden Avenue between Charles Street and the Aud.

The Iron Horse Trail is a tremendous asset and will look to extend out so it’s “woven” throughout station area, using Kent Avenue as a strong an east-west connection, said Tina Malone-Wright, a senior city planner.

The plans is also to introduce streetscape improvements on King Street “to catalyze redevelopment and enhance its gateway function.” There will be a new public place/urban plaza developed at the Mill stop.

The provision of parkland is problematic as there are many small sites and extricating public open space from them could make some projects unfeasible, said Lametti.

One of most important things is dealing with the costs and looking at parkland dedication of one hectare per 500 units, which will have significant implications on some projects, noted Glenn Scheels, a planner with the GSP Group who represents a number of key players in the downtown development game.

Redevelopment will require demolition and cleanup from older sites, as well as infrastructure, Scheels emphasized. “Adding the parkland costs on to that is a significant costs as well,” he told members of council.

“We’ve got a great plan that tackles the big issues really in this area really and sets the stage for some great reurbanization to take place,” Scheels said. “The devil’s in the details and you’ve got to make sure now we can implement this great plan.”

Redesign of the creek corridor hopes to mitigate the issue somewhat, Lametti said, adding there could be “some strategic acquisitions required,” though “none are a silver bullet.”

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the document strikes balance, but the city must continue to work on parkland issue moving forward. He believes a wide variety of housing types are needed.

Coun. Sarah Marsh said low-rise, single-family homes are part of the city's fabric and essential as part of the Rockway area that needs to have a range of housing, not just high density.

Marsh said she’s been involved with discussions since the start and is happy to support the vision to naturalize the creeks and create a complete street along Kent Avenue.

She said it was telling that neighbours weren’t present to refute the plan.

“For now, this plan is where we need to land,” she said. “It’s the right balance.”

Other recommendations in the plan include:

•Encourage reurbanization and infill near Ottawa & Weber

• Facilitate redevelopment of the Sydney, Charles and Delta block

• Support the redevelopment of the lands near Stirling and Madison

• Encourage long-term reinvestment within the Mill and Stirling block

• Support the continued viability and evolution of the Concordia Club and surrounding area