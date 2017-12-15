Jason Kenney wins seat in Alberta legislature

CALGARY — Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney threw down the gauntlet at Premier Rachel Notley late Thursday after an overwhelming byelection victory to earn a seat in the Alberta legislature.

"Tonight sends a clear message that we are united, that we are stronger together and that if we stay humble and we work hard we are on track to defeat this job killing socialist government and to renew Alberta as a place of opportunity," Kenney told hundreds of cheering supporters.

"If we do those things then the promise is on the horizon and in the spring of 2019 there will be a new beginning and a fresh start for this magnificent province."

The leader of the United Conservative Party was an easy victor in the Calgary Lougheed byelection, easily beating out six other candidates, including provincial Liberal Leader David Khan.

Unofficial results from Elections Alberta say Kenney won 71 per cent of the vote. The NDP came in second with just over 16 per cent and the Liberals came in third with about nine per cent.

Kenney spent much of his 15 minute speech addressing Notley and her NDP government, which won a majority in 2015 and ended more than four decades of conservative rule.

"Premier Notley. I respect you. You are a committed and capable public servant. We respect your office and we respect you ... but we simply ask that you drop the politics of personal destruction. Let's agree to disagree on the issues without being disagreeable, let's recognize that we're all in this for Alberta first," Kenney said.

"Albertans deserve better than the politics of smear and fear that we heard during this campaign."

Notley was quick to congratulate Kenney on his victory.

"Congratulations and welcome to the AB Legislature," she said in a post on Twitter. "I look forward to debating you in the House."