B.C. shelter plays mother moose to orphaned calves

"They're like a little gold nugget because we just don't have a lot of them anymore."

With the orphaned calves, staff and volunteers have tried to play the role of a mother moose "without becoming ridiculous," Langen said.

They were fed a milk formula made especially for moose when they arrived at the shelter, and have since been weaned to a diet including more solid foods, such as forest foliage, grain pellets, fruit and vegetables.

The animals have also been slowly reintroduced into the wild.

In August, they got what Langen called "day passes" where they would be released for a few hours at a time into the wilderness around the shelter. As the calves grew older and stronger, the length of time they spend outside has increased.

Now they are only given one bottle at night and kept in their enclosures as they sleep to keep them safe from predators, Langen explained.

"In the wild, they would have the mother still looking out for them, so basically we're mimicking that and giving them that same kind of protection," she said.

Mackenzie, Bijoux and the others can leave the shelter for good whenever they're ready. Langen said she expects them to wander off in February or March when buds come out on the trees and entice the animals deeper into the forest.

"Usually, when the snow starts melting a little bit, they get itchy and start moving."

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press