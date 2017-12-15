EDC: NAFTA talks affecting 1/4 of exporters

"It's not a slam dunk that one can actually just uproot and seamlessly accommodate the policy changes that are being contemplated in the United States," Hall said in an interview.

"This is a very serious situation and firms ... are being asked to make a very substantial financial commitment to do all of this. And if it's based on spurious policy announcements that may never see the light of day, it's a massive gamble."

Positive developments in NAFTA this week saw negotiators gather at an informal session in Washington to discuss ways to work around a main impasse thwarting the trade policy agreement — a U.S. demand on auto parts deemed unfeasible by Canada, Mexico and the industry.

The Canadian side thinks that goal can be achieved by moving away from the traditional method of calculating the content of a car. For instance, the current NAFTA says that a car's pieces must be 62.5 per cent North American to avoid a tariff and the U.S. called for a ramp-up to 85 per cent, plus a U.S.-specific 50 per cent requirement, with virtually no adjustment phase-in period, to the dismay of other parties.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he might start withdrawing from NAFTA to press the other countries into making concessions.

Some firms in EDC's survey said they would be taking a more cautious "wait and see approach" to NAFTA by delaying investment or hiring, while others are instead seeking to diversify their operations away from the U.S. market.

Autoparts maker Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR) announced Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion, as part of a strategy to diversify away from automobiles and into more global markets.

With a new trade agreement now in force between Canada and the European Union, EDC said Canadian companies are paying more attention to the European market, where economies continue to improve.

Surveyed firms said they are planning to expand their existing exports to Europe, and/or are developing new products and services for the European market, as well as taking advantage of cheaper European imports due to tariff reductions being introduced by the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

"You've got an economy that is the same size as the United States in the Western European economies," Hall said.

"And with the CETA agreement coming into effect, well, this drops tariffs in a number of very significant industries that enables our reach into that market place to expand."

EDC's study included 746 small-, medium- and large-sized Canadian companies surveyed between Oct. 2 and 25, selected randomly from its databases.

By David Hodges, The Canadian Press