SIU invokes mandate after report of injury: OPP

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police in midwestern Ontario say the province's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered an injury in an encounter with police officers.

South Bruce OPP say they received a call Wednesday to check the well-being of a man at a residence in Huron Township, about 50 kilometres north of Goderich.

OPP say officers encountered a combative man who was taken into custody.

They say he later reported some pain and was taken to a local hospital for assessment. An officer was also treated for minor injuries.