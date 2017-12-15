Inuk woman asks for liver transplant

Humar said doctors must also consider that if they transplant a living person's liver to another person, there should be a high likelihood of success.

"It's a major operation and we only want to do that if we're sure the transplant will be successful."

The doctor said there is significant shortage of donated livers. As a result, about one third of the people in the program die while awaiting a transplant.

Saunders is the sister of Loretta Saunders, who was murdered three years ago by two people subletting her Halifax apartment.

The Saunders' family recently gave emotionally charged testimony before the National Inquiry into Murder and Missing Women and Girls at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

As for the challenges Saunders faces in getting a transplant, her case is the latest in a series of similar cases in recent years.

Cary Gallant, a 45-year-old alcoholic denied access to the Ontario wait list, had launched a case in the fall challenging the constitutionality of Trillium's rule.

Gallant's goal was to have Trillium agree to assess patients who consume alcohol on a case-by-case basis for possible waivers.

Debra Selkirk, whose husband Mark died from liver disease, had planned a constitutional challenge of the six-month policy when he was refused a transplant.

She said she dropped her two-year fight due Trillium's commitment to start the pilot project and to provide transplants to almost 100 patients with alcohol-related liver disease.

"I think an exception should be made for everybody," she said. "I think they should start transplanting now."

A spokeswoman for Trillium did not respond to a request for an interview on the medical reasons for its policy.

However, Jennifer Long wrote that the agency is "in the midst of finalizing the pilot program."

Humar said there is variation in existing research on what percentage of alcoholics who are provided with transplanted livers will return to drinking.

"In patients transplanted for alcoholic liver disease the (rates of recidivism) is anywhere from 10 to 40 per cent. It varies a lot on the types of patients transplanted, how long they've been abstinent and what kind of addictions support you have on hand for those kinds of patients."

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press