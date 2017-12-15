Alberta challenges 'petty' Saskatchewan plate ban

In Regina, the government stood by the ban.

Saskatchewan Economy Minister Steven Bonk said they were surprised Alberta had threatened litigation under the New West Partnership given the two provinces have already agreed to meet in Lloydminster next month to try to resolve the dispute.

"We were a little taken aback by this," Bonk said.

He said there are other concerns that will be addressed in Lloydminster, including recent changes to Alberta's tax structure on beer to help grow its own craft brew industry.

"It's definitely our hope to settle this amicably," said Bonk.

Wall's team has given multiple reasons for the licence plate ban, but says it is primarily a response to similar rules on Alberta job sites.

Bonk said they have anecdotal information from Saskatchewan contractors but declined to name them because he said they fear retribution on Alberta sites if they go public.

"They're hoping to do more business in Alberta, but they're worried about being discriminated against if they were to bring their concerns forward," he said.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says those rules don't exist in print or in practice.

"I've had detailed conversations with officials in my department," said Mason. "I've reached out to construction associations and contractors, and nobody has told me that Saskatchewan licence plates are unwelcome on government job sites in our province."

Bilous has also accused Saskatchewan of applying the licence plate ban to not only new contracts as promised, but also to existing ones.

Bonk said that is not the case.

Service Alberta, the department that handles licences, says a non-resident needs to register a vehicle if it is in Alberta for six months or more. However, commercial vehicles and trucks are not included in the requirement.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press