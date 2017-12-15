Ensure timely justice, McLachlin says

"She understood that the law had to be meaningful and accessible to Canadians and demonstrated this through judicial decisions written in clear, understandable language."

McLachlin demurred Friday when asked about her legacy, but said she tried to uphold the law in a responsible, pragmatic way for the people whose lives it touched.

Her impact could be felt for a while yet.

Though McLachlin officially retired Friday, she will have a say on judgments in cases she has heard, as long as they are released by June 15. If any come out after that date, the judgment will note that she had no input into the decision.

McLachlin said she is proud of the work the court has done on First Nations files and in the development of a legal structure into which Indigenous rights can function, as well as her "small role" in the development of jurisprudence under the charter.

She singled out the federal reference to the court on Quebec secession as one of her more difficult cases.

"It was very challenging because it was at the edge, at that fine line between constitutional law and political matters. We had to be very careful what we said and what we did."

The justice system has come a long way over the years in recognizing the special needs of people with mental illness who have committed crimes, for instance by diverting them into streams that make medical care available, she said.

"There's an increasing recognition that we have to find other ways to deal with this considerable problem of mental health in the justice system."

While she wants to continue fostering more universal access to justice, McLachlin seems confident that Canada's highest court is in good hands.

"What have I left undone? No doubt a great deal," she said. "There's much left to do out there, but it will be for someone else."

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press