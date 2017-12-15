Fatal crash took place as chopper prepared to land

TORONTO — Investigators say a helicopter crash that killed four Hydro One workers in eastern Ontario this week happened as the chopper was approaching to land.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has obtained initial statements from witnesses to Thursday's fatal crash in Tweed, Ont. but still must examine maintenance records, pilot training and several other factors.

The agency says the chopper did not have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder, which it was not required to carry. It says its team has, however, recovered a GPS, which will help in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Hydro One says its eight helicopters will not operate until a thorough review of safety protocols and equipment is complete.

CEO Mayo Schmidt says the measure is standard procedure after any serious workplace incident.

None of the four men on board the Aerospatiale AS350-B2 chopper survived after the helicopter went down shortly before noon Thursday in Tweed, Ont., about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont.

Hydro One said the crew had been completing work on a transmission tower.

"It is a time of emotion and shock for all of us at the company," Schmidt said, adding that there was no timeline for when the utility's helicopter fleet would go back to work.

The company held candlelight vigils at its offices across the province Friday morning and said most ground crews would be standing down from their jobs until Monday. Workers will still respond to any reports of power outages, it said.

"We are not going to leave people without power," Schmidt noted. "No one will have to wait any longer than normal if there is a loss of power in their community or their area."