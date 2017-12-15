Provinces have a year to impose carbon price

Eight provinces and all three territories eventually backed the idea when they signed on to the Pan Canadian Framework for Clean Growth and Climate Change on Dec. 9, 2016.

However, no province currently has a plan to meet the federal requirement all the way to 2022, and only five right now are likely to be in compliance in 2018.

Nova Scotia has a new cap and trade system coming in next year but it's not clear if it meets the federal requirements yet.

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick both have climate plans that McKenna has said do not seem to meet the federal threshold.

Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador haven't yet said what they plan to do.

The Saskatchewan government has threatened to sue Ottawa if it tries to impose a carbon price on it.

On Friday, McKenna unveiled details of a $1-billion low carbon leadership fund that will be divided among six provinces over the next five years to help them initiate programs to cut emissions. Most provinces intend to use the money for energy efficiency programs, though some plan to direct it to reforestation projects or to help farmers use more efficient methods in their operations.

P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador have yet to come to an agreement with Ottawa on how they'll spend their share of the funds. Manitoba and Saskatchewan will not qualify for a share of the fund unless they sign onto the climate framework by the end of this year.

Neither intend to do so. Consequently, Manitoba will lose out on $66 million and Saskatchewan on $62 million.

"By excluding Manitoba from the low carbon economy fund, the federal government is further establishing its fixation with taxes over outcomes," said Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires in a written statement.

Manitoba argues its climate plan will achieve more emission reductions than the federal plan. Earlier this year, Manitoba got a legal opinion that Ottawa has the right to force provinces to initiate a carbon tax.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press