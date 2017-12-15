Linamar stock has best day in five weeks

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. stock jumped nearly 12 per cent, following its agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion.

Linamar (TSX:LNR) stock rose 11.50 per cent or $7.48 to close at $72.50 Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It's Linamar's best day on the market since Nov. 7, when it reported a drop in third-quarter earnings compared with a year ago and missed analyst estimates.

The MacDon deal will allow Linamar to further diversify its operations, which make precision metallic parts for a range of sectors including automobiles.