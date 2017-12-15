Bombardier, Boeing to make final arguments

OTTAWA — The bitter dispute between Bombardier and Boeing will enter a critical phase next week, when the two aerospace rivals appear before an all-important trade tribunal whose ruling will ultimately decide the fight.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will hold hearings Monday in which Boeing will explain why it believes it was injured by Bombardier's landmark deal to sell C-Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline.

Montreal-based Bombardier will have its own chance to fire back by arguing that the multibillion-dollar deal involving up to 125 C-Series jets for Delta Airlines had no impact on Boeing's economic well-being.

Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, along with his British counterpart, are also expected to attend on behalf of their respective governments, which support Bombardier.

The hearings mark the last chance for all sides to appear before the commission before it issues a final ruling, likely early in the new year, which will determine whether every C-Series jet entering the U.S. is hit with a hefty duty.

The U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a 300-per-cent duty after finding that Bombardier broke trade rules by selling the C-Series planes to Delta at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies.

Such a penalty was seen as a potential stake to the heart for the C-Series until European aerospace giant Airbus proposed to buy a majority stake in the planes and try to skirt any duties by assembling them in Alabama.

But that deal, which was unveiled in October and whose terms have not been made public, still hasn't been approved by the federal government, which is looking at whether it would amount to a net benefit to Canada.

Boeing officials briefing reporters on background Friday also argued that any duties on the C-Series should apply to major components imported into the U.S., as well.

Still, heading into this final stretch of the dispute the pressure is very much on Boeing to prove that it lost out because of the deal between Bombardier and Delta.