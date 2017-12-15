Prominent law firm to probe PMO allegations

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister's Office has hired a prominent employment law firm to handle an investigation into allegations against one of its senior staffers.

The PMO has asked Rubin Thomlinson LLP to be the independent, third-party investigator dealing with the complaint process involving Claude-Eric Gagne, deputy director of operations for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Janice Rubin, who was hired by the CBC to lead the third-party investigation into allegations against former radio show host, Jian Ghomeshi, is a partner at the firm, but the PMO would not say whether she is involved.

Gagne, who has been on leave since Nov. 1 pending the outcome of the investigation, says he challenges the veracity of the allegations, but is co-operating fully with the investigator, who has given him the opportunity to explain his side.