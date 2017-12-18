Police launch new anti-drug campaign to stem tide of fentanyl deaths

“We thought this would have a significant impact. By hitting our local cinemas when people are on their holiday break it sends a strong message for when they’re at social events and the peer pressure is there. The risk is elevated because they’re out having a good time,” said Larkin.

He said they are trying to create a discussion between family members and friends.

“If parents or caregivers are at the cinema with their children having a good time, celebrating, sharing popcorn and this video pops up, on the way home in the car they can have a dialogue,” he said.

It's all about education. He hopes young people will make the decision not to consume something when they don’t know what it is. Even if someone says it is a certain substance, it may not be.

The fact that a dose of fentanyl the size of a grain of sand can be deadly is something Larkin said people need to know. And this drug is on the streets in Waterloo Region and being combined with other drugs.

“This is something that is a hundred times more powerful than morphine, or there is carfentanil, something a thousand times more powerful than fentanyl,” Larkin said.

Because there is an increase in the availability of these drugs, and many deaths across the country including 65 in Waterloo Region so far this year, he wants everyone to come together to help in this epidemic.

“Partnership works. We all need to be collaborating and singing from the same song sheet … It’s extremely important for us, fire services, paramedics, public health nurses, teachers and educators to all work together to share a similar message,” said Larkin.

He spoke about the need to get prepared and move forward with new strategies at a news conference at police headquarters last Thursday.

“This is about rehabilitation and supporting those in crisis. It’s not necessarily about more enforcement … we have to ask ourselves, is the judicial system best equipped for this or is the health system better equipped,” he said.

Targeting drug traffickers instead of users is another priority and will reduce the availability of the drugs and help save lives.

“A number of years ago we didn’t support harm reduction, now we recognize that harm reduction is a fundamental part of a drug strategy,” Larkin said.

He said he understands why it is hard for people to deal with this significant change by the police service.

“It’s no different than the legalization of cannabis. It’s a challenging piece. No different than when we told people they had to wear seatbelts in cars. Change takes time. We’re moving in the right direction and we have to give everyone tools in their tool box," Larkin said. "For example, supervised injection sites are another tool in the tool box. It’s not going to solve the issue or end the challenges we face, but it may save people and prevent deaths."